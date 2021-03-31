Baripada: Raging forest fire erupted once again in the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday.

After a couple of week’s respite, the wildfire has engulfed vast areas thereby affecting several endangered species of plants and animals in the park.

According to a source, the raging fire has spread to over 47 different areas under the south zone of Similipal forest range in Mayurbhanj. The fire has been captured in satellite images, the source added.

Exact cause behind the forest fire has not been ascertained yet.

The present heatwave condition sweeping the state is worsening the fire, locals said.

Notably, the chief of Wildfire Task Force Sandeep Tripathy had said March 13 that proactive steps taken by the state government to curb the spread of forest fire in Odisha led to total control in the situation.

PNN