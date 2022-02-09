Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for two days, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted Wednesday. The IMD predicted rain for February 9 and 10.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre also mentioned, “The state will likely experience the chill of winter again from February 11 as the minimum (night) temperature will drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.”

Meanwhile, dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur and Angul of North Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Malkangiri of Interior Odisha.

Minimum (night) temperatures observed marked rise at one or two places over South Coastal Odisha, appreciable rise at a few places over North Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha.

They were below normal at one or two places over Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places North Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 31.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Titilagarh and Nayagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 9.5oC was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Wednesday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2022):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2022):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2022):

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the Minimum (night) temperature during next two days and gradually fall by 3oC to 4oC in subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha.

