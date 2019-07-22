Bhubaneswar: Thundershower is likely to lash some parts of the state in the next 24 hours, said the regional centre of IMD here.

Bargarh, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh and Kandhamal are the districts to experience heavy downpour accompanied with thunders.

The centre further informed that the state is likely to get more rainfall from July 24. A low pressure is expected during this period.

Till now, the state has received 29 per cent less rain than the usual. And the deficit may get compensated by the end of August, the centre informed.

PNN