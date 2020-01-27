Bhubaneswar: As chilling cold once gain grips Odisha, several districts in the state are set to witness rainfall in the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Centre of Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rainfall is on the cards for the northern and interior regions of the state on two days – January 28 and 29.

Districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar will receive rainfall January 28 while Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara may witness light showers January 29.

The MeT department also predicted that the minimum temperature across the state may rise by four to six degree Celsius in the next two days. Mercury levels will drop following the rainfall.

PNN