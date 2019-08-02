New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Friday passed a Bill to repeal 58 obsolete and irrelevant laws.

Considered a major clean-up act of the statute book by the Modi government, the move is set to ensure smooth administration and good governance.

Replying to the debate on the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said there was a need to periodically review and scrutinise laws which serve no purpose in the country.

The Bill to repeal the archaic laws has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Introducing the Bill in the Upper House, the Minister said that 1,428 bills including various amendments have so far been repealed. The process would continue to repeal more such laws.

“I would urge the House that this is the initiative in the right direction. I would urge this House and through this House the entire country and state governments that periodic review of obsolete and irrelevant laws must become a part of good governance,” the minister said.

The laws proposed to be repealed include those from 1860 and 1870.

The Law Minister said that the country should not be burdened with obsolete laws. Further continuation of such laws affects ease of doing business, ease of living and ease of governance.

The government had earlier set up a committee which identified the laws to be repealed.

