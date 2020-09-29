Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The parliamentarian took to his twitter handle to inform about the same.

The BJD leader urged those who came in contact with him over last few days to undergo home isolation and self monitoring.

“Dear all, this is to inform you that I have tested Positive for Covid-19 and initiating home isolation as per COVID guidelines. Requesting all whom I have been in contact with over last few days to undergo home isolation and self monitoring. We will defeat COVID together. Stay Safe,” the tweet read.

Earlier, Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi had tested positive for the disease.

Notably, Patra had presided over the proceedings of the Upper House September 19. He was the first MP from Odisha to take charge of the Rajya Sabha after 20 years. He is in the panel of presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha.

