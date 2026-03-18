Bhubaneswar: An unprecedented scene unfolded in the Assembly Wednesday as the opposition protested over the SCB tragedy.

Members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal staged a symbolic funeral procession inside the House, raising chants of “Ram Naam Satya Hai,” which echoed across the Assembly premises.

The opposition also raised slogans in the well of the House over the SCB incident and demanded the resignation of the health minister. The uproar disrupted proceedings, forcing the House to be adjourned till 11:30 a.m., with Question Hour unable to function.