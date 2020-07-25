Hyderabad: Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s marriage with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj will be held August 8 in Hyderabad. Confirming this, Rana’s father, Suresh Babu, said the marriage would be performed as per government guidelines on the coronavirus epidemic.

A few days ago, the ‘Roka’ or engagement ceremony was held at the Rama Naidu Studios, after which the wedding date was fixed.

On May 21, Rana had shared photos from his ‘roka’ceremony with Miheeka. It’s official,” he tweeted, along with photographs. Rana recently took to social media to announce his relationship with Miheeka. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to say, “And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️#MiheekaBajaj,” and shared a photo of them.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Miheeka runs an interior decor firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which also coordinates luxurious weddings and events. According to reports, Miheeka has a Masters Degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

In a recent Mother’s Day post, she thanked her mom Bunty Bajaj for being her constant support. Her mother Bunty is the director & creative head of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand.

Miheeka’s Instagram posts also suggest she is close to actress Sonam Kapoor, and was also present and Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. After Rana made the announcement, Sonam took to Instagram stories to wish the couple the best. “Congratulations to my darling baby @miheeka. I love you doll..you deserve the best,” she wrote.

One the work front, Daggubati was last seen in the Kollywood thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota, in which he had a cameo. His upcoming releases include the multi-lingual Haathi Mere Saathi and Madai Thiranthu.