Bhubaneswar: A few days after a major bureaucratic rejig in the state, senior IAS officer Chanchal Rana assumed charge as the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) here, Tuesday.

Soon after taking charge, Rana called a high-level meeting of the BMC officials, focusing on the working style to be adopted in the coming days. Before joining the new position, Rana served as the Puri Collector for a brief period following a stampede during this year’s Rath Yatra in the Pilgrim City.

Rana said, “Today, I officially assume the charge as BMC Commissioner, and had a meeting with the corporators and the additional commissioner on various development projects.

Our main aim is to address the grievances and fulfil the expectations of the residents. Besides, the civic body will try its best to implement the visions of the Union and state governments for further development of the City.”

Significantly, as many as 47 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and two OAS officers across various ranks, including Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, and District Collector in the state, were reshuffled recently.

