Mumbai: A prayer meeting was held Sunday for actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this week after battling leukemia. The prayer session was held at the late veteran actor’s residence in Mumbai.

A picture is also doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are seen sitting next to the former’s photograph.

Ranbir is seen wearing a red tilak and saffron coloured turban. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima, who could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father’s last rites, reached the city Saturday night. She travelled all the way from Delhi to Mumbai via road.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.