Dindigul: Karnataka gained the all-important first innings lead against Tamil Nadu on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group B encounter here Wednesday, despite a superb ton by the experienced Dinesh Karthik (113).

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the star performer for Karnataka, picking up six wickets for 110 runs.

Karnataka recovered from 23 for 3 in the second innings to end the day at 89 for 5, a lead of 118 runs with a day’s play remaining.

Resuming at 165 for 4, a lot depended for Tamil Nadu on Karthik and the in-form batsman kept the team in the hunt with his enterprising batting. He mixed defence and attack and kept the rival bowlers at bay. He had a crucial partnership of 58 runs with N Jagadeesan (29).

Despite losing partners at regular intervals, Karthik kept fighting and took Tamil Nadu close. He eventually holed out to D Mathias at long-off to give Gowtham his sixth wicket and a 29-run lead to Karnataka.

Medium pacer K Vignesh struck two early blows for the host in the second innings, getting opener D Nischal and captain Karun Nair (5), while Vijay Shankar ran out the prolific Mayank Agarwal (8).

The in-form Devdutt Padikkal (29 batting) and BR Sharath (25 batting) ensured that Karnataka ended the day without any further setbacks.

Vignesh and off-spinner R Ashwin took two wickets apiece for Tamil Nadu.

Brief scores: Karnataka 336 and 89/5 in 40 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 29 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 307 all out in 109.3 overs (Dinesh Karthik 113, Abhinav Mukund 47, Krishnappa Gowtham 6/110).

PTI