Valsad: Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai grabbed a fifer as Gujarat thrashed minnows Goa by a whopping 464 runs to storm into the Ranji Trophy semifinals, here Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 629 for an improbable win, Goa were bundled out for 164 in their second essay on day 4 of the Ranji quarterfinals at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Desai (5-81) ran through the Goa batsmen and got able support from pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (4-18). Barring Suyash Prabhudessai (66), no other Goa batsman could even put up a fight.

Goa lost opener Vaibhav Govekar (4) early when he chased a Roosh Kalaria (1-21) delivery which was pitched wide of off stump and was caught by a diving Chirag Gandhi as the visitors slipped to 5 for one.

Soon it became 10 for 2 when Sumiran Amonkar (5) poked at a full toss outside off by Desai and edged it to the slip cordon where Samit Gohel fetched it inches above the turf.

Post lunch, Goa’s batting mainstay Amit Verma fell for one as the visitors were in deep trouble at 13/3. Verma was cleaned up by Nagwaswalla.

Suyash Prabhudessai (66) and Snehal Kauthankar (17) tried to rebuild the innings. But Kauthankar, after playing 77 balls, edged to Parthiv Patel off Desai.

Desai then removed a well-settled Prabhudessai, who was caught by Gohel as Goa lost half their side for 103. Once Smit Patel became Desai’s fourth victim, it was clear Goa was staring at a massive defeat.

Nagwaswalla then wrecked havoc as he ran through the lower order, picking up three quick wickets. Fittingly, it was Desai, who trapped Vijesh Prabhudessai (0) to seal the win for the hosts.

Earlier, Goa’s medium-pacer Lakshay Garg (4/30) grabbed four quick wickets. First, he castled Bhargav Merai (50) and then dismissed new man Manpreet Juneja (4). He also cleaned up Samit Gohel (72).

Despite the fall of these wickets, Gujarat were in the driver’s seat as their overall lead had crossed the 600-run mark.

Garg removed rival skipper Parthiv (8). After Axar Patel fell, Gujarat declared their second innings for 199/6, with an overall lead of 628 runs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 602/8 Dec & 199/6 Dec (Samit Gohel 72; Lakshay Garg 4/30) beat Goa 173 & 164 (Suyash Prabhudessai 66; Siddharth Desai 5-81) by 464 runs.

