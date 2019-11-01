Kendrapara: A girl, who was sexually harassed at her workplace by the president of Kendrapara Credit Co-operative Society (KCCSL) and was forced to quit her job, Thursday met Additional DG (HRPC) SM Narvane. The accused was identified as Pramod Kumar Sahu, an office-bearer of the BJD.

The victim submitted a petition to Narvane narrating her plight and alleging inaction by the Kendrapara town police.

She alleged that she joined as a clerk–cum-cashier at KCCSL at Kendrapara in July, 2017. With the passage of time, she noticed that Sahu, President of KCCSL, has been keeping an evil dye on her. He used to call her to his chamber and touch her body. He persuaded her to keep sexual relation with him by offering her financial help. Her distance relative Kamalakanta Suar, an insurance advisor of KCCSL and a close friend of the president, came to her house several times and persuaded her and her mother to agree with Sahu.

She recorded all the conversations of the president on her mobile. The president. Though she lodged a complaint at Kendrapara town police station April 27, 2019(both online and offline), no action was taken against him. To her plight, Kendrapara town police allegedly tampered with the complaint copy. Failing to get justice from the police, she went to court . The court later directed the town police to take action against the accused in this regard. But no action was taken. In the meantime, her service was terminated by the society.

The Additional DG directed Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar to send the audio clip, submitted by the victim before the police as evidence, to State Forensic Scientific Laboratory to ascertain the voice in the audio clip whether it belongs to Sahu. It has directed the supervising authority to record the statements of the victim. Narvane directed a thorough inquiry on the alleged matter and to ensure that justice is given to the victim, said Niti Sekhar, SP of Kendrapara.

PNN