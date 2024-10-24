Pune: India’s star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune Thursday.

Ashwin achieved the milestone in the opening session of Day 1 after dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham, opener Will Young and Devon Conway. With these three wickets, Ashwin moved to 189 wickets in 39 matches in the WTC history from 2019 to 2024, surpassing Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who had 187 wickets in 43 Tests.

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is in third place with 175 wickets in 42 matches. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah placed seventh with 124 wickets from 30 matches.

Ashwin has so far taken 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average of under 24, which places him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-taking list, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 wickets.

Besides his bowling heroics, the all-rounder has 3,438 runs at an average of 26.44, with six centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.