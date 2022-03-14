Bhubaneswar: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Monday morning on six different places linked to an assistant executive engineer (AEE) who is presently working with Roads and Buildings (R&B) division No-IV in Bhubaneswar.

The R&B engineer has been identified as Ajaya Kumar Mishra. House searches were conducted based on the allegation that Mishra has amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

“Simultaneous searches are being conducted by six Vigilance teams led by five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 11 Inspectors, and several other subordinate staff. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths conducted raids at different places in Khurda, Dhenkanal and Angul districts on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Dhenkanal,” SP of the anti-graft agency said.

The six places where searches were carried out include: a rented residential house located at Block No-B/202, Sai Garden Apartment, Shree Vihar locality of Patia in Bhubaneswar, a three-storey building over Plot No-130/99 at Tarini Nagar of mouza Alasua in Dhenkanal Sadar, a single-storey building over Plot No-126/200 and 130/99 at Tarini Nagar of mouza Alasua in Dhenkanal Sadar, a three-storey building located over Plot No-343/4605 of mouza Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar and Mishra’s ancestral house located at Kakudi village of Kankili under Talcher police limits in Angul, including his office room located in the Office of executive engineer, R&B division No-IV at Nirman Soudha of Bhubaneswar.

Valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the simultaneous raids are over.

“Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of engineer Mishra. Vigilance sleuths have been scrutinising several important documents seized during raids,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention, separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths also previously carried out simultaneous raids March 9 on different places linked to an executive engineer who was working with Rural Works (RW) electrical division in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

The RW electrical engineer was identified as Jagannath Sethy. The five simultaneous searches were conducted based on allegation that he had amassed assets unequal to his legal sources of income.

Following the raids conducted at five different places associated with the RW executive engineer Sethy, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed assets in his possession worth more than Rs 7 crore, March 10.

