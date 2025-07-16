Bhubaneswar: The NSS Bureau of Rama Devi Women’s University (RDWU) held a special sensitisation programme Tuesday for NSS Programme Officers from affiliated colleges across Odisha.

The event, conducted on the university campus, aimed to strengthen the understanding and effectiveness of NSS officers in community service initiatives.

The programme began with a welcome address by NSS programme coordinator Aliva Mohanty, who highlighted NSS’s role in nation-building.

The session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge Chandicharan Rath. Deputy Secretary and State NSS Officer (SNO) Ramesh Chandra Behera, the event’s chief guest, stressed the scheme’s importance.

“NSS helps instil social responsibility and develop human values among students. Programme Officers play a crucial role in translating these ideals into impactful ground-level action,” he said

PNN