Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Real life is when you are offline. Good night.”

Recently, Varun shared a throwback picture from his sweet 16 days. The Instagram picture captures Varun as a shirtless teenager, flaunting his abs.

Varun was last seen on screen in “Street Dancer 3D” alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.

He will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which is directed by his father David Dhawan.