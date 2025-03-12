Noida: Mahindra Thar has become extremely popular, but ever since this car has fallen into the hands of Chapris (reckless drivers), people tend to move aside upon seeing it. The reason? Many of these drivers behave irresponsibly, disregarding the fact that there are other people on the road. Seeing a Chapri behind the wheel of a Thar often leaves people uneasy, fearing they might do something reckless.

Recently, a video from Noida Sector 16 has gone viral on social media, showing a Thar causing chaos on the road. The footage captures the vehicle ramming into half a dozen parked cars, leaving destruction in its wake.

The incident, recorded near the metro line in Noida Sector 16, shows a Thar driver getting so carried away that he recklessly ploughed into multiple vehicles parked by the roadside. He ran over anything in his path without a second thought. As soon as people realised what was happening, they chased after him, but he managed to escape. Now, the video of this rampage is spreading rapidly across social media.

The video has triggered sharp reactions online. One user sarcastically commented, “Now the next video will feature the UP Police.” Another user quipped, “This Thar must have been bought after selling highway land.” A third joked, “Poor guy is just helping remove encroachments.”

Others were more direct in their criticism. One user wrote, “One of the worst vehicles you can come across. Almost every Thar owner is arrogant. I hate this vehicle itself.” Another tagged the UP Police and simply wrote, “Shame.” Meanwhile, someone else summed it up by saying, “Well, this can only happen in NCR.”