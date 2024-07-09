Khurda: Making reels turned out to be disastrous for two youths as they fell into a waterfilled stone quarry at Bada Saunlia under Tapang police limits in this district Monday. Till the time last reports came in one of the youths had been rescued by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel, but the other one, identified as Om Prakash Rath is still missing. The search was called off late into the night, officials stated. Locals stated that four youths had come to the water-filled quarry also known as ‘Blue Lake’ in a vehicle. They were taking selfies and making reels on their mobiles. Two of the youths went perilously close to the banks of the waterbody and slipped and fell.

Locals who were present at the spot immediately informed the police following which cops and teams from the fire brigade and ODRAF arrived. ODRAF personnel launched a frantic search for the two who had fallen into the waterbody. After about an hour one of the youths was rescued. He has been hospitalised, but doctors said his condition is stable. Local meanwhile stated that they asked the four not to go near the quarry, but they did not pay heed to the advice.