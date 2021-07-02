Bhubaneswar: In order to ease the ongoing controversy pertaining to evaluation of marks in the recent matriculation examination results, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Friday that special offline examinations for Class X students will be conducted based on 70 per cent of their total syllabus.

Earlier, the state S&ME department had reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus meant for this educational year, Dash clarified.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the exams from July 30 and will be completed by the August 5, 2021 with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. In the meanwhile, the state government has appealed to students, who are not satisfied with their marks, to appear for the offline exams, the minister further said.

“We assure the students that BSE will take appropriate measures to publish the results of the physical examinations within 15 days time of completion of the same. The students will not face any problems getting admitted to Plus-II courses. After the results are declared, there will be options for the students to upload their marks on the SAMS portal for admission,” Dash said.

Notably, the BSE announced Thursday that interested students may fill up their forms for the exams through online mode between July 5 and July 14. Students will not have to pay any registration fees for the exams.

PNN