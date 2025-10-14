Deogarh: The Forest Department Monday arrested a retired forester of the Deogarh forest range for illegal possession of wildlife body parts. The accused, identified as Kishore Chandra Pradhan of Akharashila village under Barkote police limits, was found keeping a spotted deer hide and 745 peacock feathers at his residence.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials conducted a late-night raid at Pradhan’s house, where the animal parts were seized. Preliminary investigation suggests that he might have collected the items unlawfully during his tenure in service. Forest officials from the Barkote range have been interrogating Pradhan for further details regarding the source and purpose of the possession.

