The 18th season of the Indian Premier League has been paused for a week following growing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Friday.

As uncertainty looms, the BCCI is exploring ways to resume the tournament swiftly, aiming to wrap up the season by the end of the month and avoid a clash with India’s packed international cricket commitments.

In the midst of the suspense, a revised IPL schedule surfaced on social media, quickly catching fire among fans eager for clarity. The viral image, showing dates and match lineups, sparked speculation that the BCCI had quietly finalized its contingency plan.

But the excitement was short-lived. It soon emerged that the widely shared schedule was not official it had been created by fans. Despite the buzz, the BCCI has yet to announce any updated fixtures.

As the league hangs in the balance, the wait continues for players, franchises, and millions of viewers while the real schedule remains under wraps.

Worth mentioning, the last time the Indian Premier League (IPL) was stopped midway was during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2021 season, which kicked off in April, had to be suspended due to a national lockdown. The second half took place in the UAE later that year.