Dubai: Ricky Ponting remains at odds with R Ashwin on the contentious issue of ‘Mankading’. However, Ricky Ponting has proposed introducing a one-run penalty for batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

The Delhi Capitals coach is a legend of the game. Ponting is also a staunch critic of the practice named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad. The former Australian skipper however, backed the senior India off-spinner on the penalty issue. Ashwin had asked if the batsman should also be penalised for leaving his crease at the non-striker’s end before a ball is delivered.

Ashwin will turn out for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming IPL in the UAE. “Now no balls are being looked at very closely, every single ball of a T20 game. Can the batsman also be reprimanded on a similar line if he crosses the line?” Ashwin asked.

Ponting responded in the positive. “I think so,” the Australian great said. “There should be some sort of run penalty. Like if you are to get to the top of your bowling action and stop. If it shows then that the batsman is cheating, he is out of his crease a run penalty on him is deserving. “And do it right from the start, because that will stop him straightaway. Imagine taking 10 runs off the team total because you have taken a yard out of your crease. It’s got to be… those sort of things need to be looked at,” Ponting added.

The ‘Mankading’ issue became a talking point recently. Ponting, head coach of Ashwin’s DC, had said he would have a discussion with the bowler. It would be about the controversial manner of getting a batsman out.

Ashwin ran out England’s Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end last season when he backed up too far. He attracted criticism for his act as many called it against the spirit of the game.

Ashwin, who called himself a ‘serial run out guy’, again made it clear that he ‘couldn’t take the batsmen taking those extra yards’.

“I feel it’s a massive advantage (for batsmen),” Ashwin told Ponting.

The two-time World Cup winning captain responded, “I totally get where you’re coming from. And that’s what I said. I wasn’t trying to say that you were justified, because actually in the course of the game, you can’t do it (cheating a run). So if the batsmen is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, then we have got to find a way to prevent him. We have to devise a method to make the batsmen stop cheating. “We have had this conversation already. I don’t want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket. That basically is cheating,” added Ponting.

The ace spinner also gave a lowdown on life in a bio-bubble. “It’s been really boring. We are really looking forward to getting out our balls and bats. Basically it’s the same room and place, a six-day quarantine. It’s really difficult,” Ashwin said.

“But our team, Delhi Capitals, have done a brilliant thing. Our team captain Shreyas Iyer loves magic. He has been doing that on social media a lot. A Zoom call with a magician was organised to engage us. It was 45 minutes of everyone having fun. In fact, our coach Ricky Ponting was also there, and he enjoyed it too. It was a good break,” the spinner added.