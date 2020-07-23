Chhatrapur: There were 540 new positive cases of COVID-19 that were reported Thursday from Ganjam district. With COVID-19 numbers rising every day, panic has gripped all the residents of the district. However, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange in a tweet has asked people not to panic. Instead he has sought the cooperation of the people to fight the deadly virus.

Kulange said that the emergence of a large number of cases every day is happening due to proper door to door survey and testing. “Early detection of COVID-19 is important to save life,” he said.

“We r doing proper D2D survey. Teams r doing their best to detect symptoms in early stage. Pl don’t hide symptoms. We r doing test based on symptom. We r getting high number +ve through this strategy. Don’t get panic because of numbers. Early detection of covid is important to save life (sic),” the tweet said.

In another tweet, Kulange wrote, “Expected high numbers in two-three days because of aggressive early detection of covid positive through D2D survey. Please cooperate with team and don’t hide symptoms. We have sufficient beds at CCH, CCC.”

Notably, Ganjam’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 6,902 with the addition of the new cases Thursday. Among them 4,076 patients have so far been recovered from the disease while2,754 are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals. The disease has so far claimed 67 lives in the district.

PNN