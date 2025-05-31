Bhubaneswar: Rituals at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar came to a halt Saturday following a dispute between two groups of servitors over the proper sequence of the day’s proceedings.

Tensions arose after the Sahana Mela (public viewing of the deity) was conducted without the customary Mangala Alati (auspicious morning lamp ritual), sparking disagreement between the Badu servitors and the Puja Panda servitors, two key categories of temple servitors.

The disruption took place on Sheetal Sasthi — popularly known as the ‘monsoon wedding’ day for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati — leading to a complete suspension of rituals at the temple. Due to the ongoing deadlock, associated rituals at Kedargauri Temple, where Lord Lingaraj’s movable idol is temporarily housed, have also been suspended.

As a result, the symbolic divine wedding ceremony of Lord Lingaraj, which was scheduled to take place at the Kedargauri Temple, could not be performed.

At the time of filing this report, discussions were underway among temple authorities and servitor groups to resolve the issue and resume normalcy.

PNN