Mumbai: Rohit Sharma’s absence from the upcoming white ball series is a big ‘positive’ for Australia according to Glenn Maxwell. However, he feels that KL Rahul is as good a player to fill in the void. Glenn Maxwell is well aware of Rahul’s quality after seeing the latter’s form in the recently-concluded IPL. Rohit has been ruled out of the limited overs series as he is recuperating from a hamstring injury.

“He (Rohit) is a class performer. He is so consistent as an opening batsman with a couple of (three) double hundreds. So anytime he is not in the line-up against you, it is a positive,” Maxwell said during an interaction. It was organised by official broadcasters of the series Sony.

Maxwell however said Rahul is as good a back-up as any team can wish for. “But in saying that, India have still got back-ups, more than capable of playing that role. We saw KL Rahul, the performance that he put on during the last IPL was extraordinary. Whether he opens the batting or not, I am sure he will be just as good a player,” Maxwell informed.

In Rohit’s absence, Mayank Agarwal may open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul, who will keep wickets is expected to bat middle-order. However Maxwell is a big fan of Agarwal-Rahul opening pair that did really well during the first phase of IPL.

“Well, I would say they (Mayank-Rahul) are the two lovely guys, I have ever met. It was a pleasure to spend the change room (with them). Two very good players, they score all-round the wicket,” Maxwell was all praise for them.

But Maxwell sounded out a warning for his IPL teammates that Australia’s bowing attack will certainly put them under pressure.

“I suppose ODI cricket might be a bit different (compared T20). Hopefully, with our bowling attack, we can put some pressure on them. With bounce in the pitches and bigger grounds as well, they play into our hands. They are good performers, and good players, but even then we have plans for them,” a confident Maxwell asserted.

For India, key in the upcoming series will be Mohammed Shami’s skills as both a ‘new ball and old ball’ bowler.

“A guy like Mohammed Shami can be a game-changer. I have played with him in the recent IPL. Also played with him in Delhi. (I) saw the skill that he has. He has got good skills at the end (death overs) as well as with the new ball. His ability to get moving on pitches will be key to India’s success,” Maxwell stated.

Meanwhile, asked about his wretched IPL form and whether it would have an impact on the series. “No, it’s not going to affect my performances in the upcoming series,” he said.

Steve Smith didn’t play the away ODI series against England due to concussion. His return is sure to increase Indian team’s headache, said the Victorian all-rounder.

“To have someone like Steve Smith coming back to our side, it is going to be a big plus for us. It will be a big headache for India. Smith has always scored runs against them,” he said.

The series will be aired on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels from November 27, 8.00am onwards.