Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to invest Rs 3,500 crore for the modernisation and makeover of Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital and develop it into an AIIMS Plus institution.

The premier institute will have an integrated ultra-modern health system over the next three years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday reviewed the progress made on the modernisation of the institution and set January 1, 2024 for inauguration of the project.

The decision to invest such a huge amount came a day after the Union Cabinet approved Rs 3,000 crore to turn Paradip Port into world class by setting up a dock. According to a press statement issued by the CMO, the project will be undertaken under 5T initiative of the state government and make SCBMCH a world-class institution.

Ticketed as biggest medical institution project in government sector in the country, the hospital project with 5,000 beds will come up over an area of 175 acres. Initially, the hospital will be converted into a 3,500-bedded healthcare institution and later another 1,500 beds will be added.

The government also has plans to construct 1,280 staff quarters for the employees and hostels for more than 2,200 medical students of SCBMCH. In addition, the project will introduce best-in-class technologies in the field of medical education, research and healthcare, and make the medical college ready to address the challenges of future.

Besides, the institution will have all modern facilities like playground, parking facility; open landscape space, five entry points, robust circular plan, transport facilities, restaurants and commercial centres.

During the review meeting, Naveen directed the officials to form an independent managing committee for the new SCB Medical College and Hospital. The Chief Minister is himself monitoring the project. He hoped that SCB Medical College and Hospital would among the best three health institutions of the country.

In 1944, the SCB Medical College and Hospital was established in Cuttack and it has been providing healthcare services to patients from different states in the eastern region.

Among others, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra and CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present. Works secretary Kishan Kumar presented the details of the project.

