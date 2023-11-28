Jajpur: Fear over the return of Rs 81.78 crore sanctioned for the construction of a flyover bridge on Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station has deepened as the project has remained a nonstarter despite the sanction of funds.

Locals apprehend that the inordinate delay in construction by the district administration may result in a return of the funds sanctioned by the Railways. The fear is not unfounded as the plan for construction of a flyover bridge and limited height subway (LHS) at the railway gate near a temple of the railway station received approval over a year back.

However, as the district administration is not taking any steps for the construction of the bridge, the Railways may take back the funds. Moreover, demands for the renaming of the station as New Vyasanagar railway station, halting of all express and superfast trains, expansion of the foot over-bridge till the railway station front, shifting of the goods shed and opening of a ticket counter towards Malgodown are yet to be realised.

Reports said the railway line in Vyasanagar municipality area divides the town into two halves. The main town is north-east of the railway line while the hospital, Kendriya Vidyalaya, NC High School, veterinary hospital, girls’ high school, and Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir are located on the other side. Vyasanagar Municipality area is a bustling town close to Kalinganagar industrial hub and has several settlements like Ganesh Bazaar, New Market, Jhatiasahi, Mahatab Nagar, Goshala, Kopand, Mundomal, Khandahata, and Benupur.

The level crossing has become a bane for the residents as the railway line which passes through the middle of the town does not have a flyover or LHS. Local residents have demanded for construction of a flyover bridge or LHS several times in the past. They have even filed public interest litigations (PIL) in the Orissa High Court but their demands are yet to be fulfilled. The gate often remains closed when a train has to pass on the railway line.

As a result, students in a hurry to reach their schools and colleges, office goers, traders, and patients travelling in ambulances had to remain stranded outside the gate for long hours. The Railways sanctioned the above funds for the construction of a flyover near the railway gate no-142 and an underpass under the railway line on public-private partnership mode after an order of the Orissa High Court pronounced while hearing a PIL14425/14 filed by advocate Jeetendra Pratihari. It was expected that work on the project would start after the plans were approved.

However, it has been delayed as the district administration has yet to make any move. A delegation of residents under the aegis of Vyasanagar Citizen Committee met the senior deputy finance manager Himanshu Bhushan Biswal of Khurda Road Railways division and held discussions in May. Biswal informed them that the project will surely be implemented but is dependent on the cooperation of the state government. They have even drawn the attention of public representatives. Since then, six months have passed but the project is yet to be implemented.