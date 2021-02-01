New Delhi: RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) expressed disappointment Monday over the government’s budget proposals with regard to disinvestment and foreign direct investment (FDI), especially in the insurance sector. The BMS, however, lauded the government for its current efforts on the massive vaccination programme and a special scheme for tea workers in West Bengal and Assam. The BMS also praised the labour oriented push on infrastructure projects in construction sector and development of five major fishing harbours viz Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat as hubs for economic activities etc.

On other budget proposals, it said in a statement that ‘mixing the beautiful concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with FDI and disinvestment in the Union Budget is disappointing for the employees’.

The government’s proposals to amend Insurance Act to increase FDI in insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, as well as relaxation of FDI in the infrastructure sector, will increase foreign dependence and should be reconsidered, the BMS suggested.

Aggressive disinvestment programmes like divesting two public sector banks (PSBs) and one general insurance company, bringing LIC IPO, asking NITI Aayog to list out new companies for disinvestment, approving disinvestment in non-strategic and strategic sectors, railway scheme for corporatisation, monetising for 12 lakh crore government assets like land to address fiscal deficit, public-private partnerships etc, will reduce the charm of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and benefits of some good proposals in the budget, BMS opined.

New efforts on mega textile parks, major fishing harbours etc, are welcome moves, but there is no support to crores of existing workers and fishermen in such sectors, the BMS pointed out.

“None of the demands raised by the BMS and other trade unions has been incorporated in the Budget except a special scheme for tea workers in West Bengal and Assam, thus making the consultation process, a mockery,” the BMS said.

There is no increase in the much-expected Employees’ Pension Scheme 95 (EPS) pension amount or medical scheme for pensioners as demanded by BMS, it stated. The BMS has demanded Rs 5,000 as minimum EPS pension and linking it with inflation. BMS demands more support to MGNREGA and urban employment guarantee scheme.

“Women workers are being compelled to do the night shift. There are no income tax reliefs in spite of the adverse effect of the pandemic situation whereas corporate tax is reduced,” the BMS pointed out.