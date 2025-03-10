Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress legislators created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly Monday over a controversial remark of a BJP MLA, and “rising crimes” against women in the state.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12.09 pm.

The BJD members demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over Jay Narayan Mishra’s remark referring to the merger of Koshala with Odisha in 1936.

While attending an official function in Sambalpur Saturday, Mishra, also a former minister, courted controversy with his remark that people of the western region, earlier known as Koshala, were neglected as the coastal districts (Utkal area) enjoyed benefits.

Mishra had said that Odisha was formed with the merger of Utkal, Kalinga and Koshala region in 1936. He also said it was a “historical mistake” to get Koshala merged with Odisha.

The Congress MLAs raised the issue of “rising crimes” against women across the state.

The House witnessed uproarious scenes as soon as the assembly paid homage to former minister Ananta Charan Das, who died on Sunday.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House. While the BJD members raised slogans from the well, senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati was seen climbing onto the Speaker’s podium.

Speaker Surama Padhy then adjourned the House till 12.09 pm.

Following the adjournment, the agitating BJD members staged a sit-in within the assembly premises.

Eight-time MLA and former BJD Minister R P Swain claimed, “Mishra’s statement was aimed to divide Odisha. The BJP came to power with the slogan of ‘Odia Asmita’ (pride). Is this ‘Odia Asmita’?

The Congress MLAs also held a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI