Moscow: Russian journalists accompanying President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to India have expressed disappointment over what they described as very strict security restrictions during the 23rd India-Russia summit.

Putin was on a two-day visit to New Delhi from December 4-5 to attend the annual summit, aimed at strengthening the bilateral strategic and economic partnership.

According to reporters from Kommersant and Vedomosti, security checks at Hyderabad House, Rashtrapati Bhavan and other venues were far more intensive than they had anticipated.

In a report published in Kommersant newspaper, Andrei Kolesnikov, a member of the Kremlin press pool, said issues began at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit, where several personal items were taken away during screening.

While journalists had been advised in advance not to carry power banks, he said many were surprised when chargers, cosmetics and even items like car keys and combs were also barred.

We went to the famous Hyderabad House, where the talks were to take place. That’s where it all started. We were warned about power banks… But they didn’t warn us about other things. For example, they confiscated my regular phone charger… then they started confiscating lipstick and cologne from the girls…Why combs? Why hair bands?” Kolesnikov wrote.

He added that senior members of the Russian official delegation were also subjected to detailed checks as part of regular protocols.

Elena Mukhametshina of financial daily Vedomosti, who covered Putin’s ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported a similar experience, noting that the list of prohibited items kept increasing as the line progressed.

In some cases, journalists were asked to undergo a second round of screening, she wrote.