Bhubaneswar: Married women across Odisha Monday observed Sabitri Brata for the longevity and well-being of their husbands, symbolised by the ‘Sindoor’ (vermilion).

Women of various ages thronged temples, particularly those dedicated to Laxmi-Narayan, and gathered around banyan trees to perform the Sabitri Brata rituals.

The Bratais are held annually on the new moon day in the month of Jyeshtha (May–June), according to the traditional Hindu calendar.

“On the occasion of Sabitri, the great festival of Odia culture and tradition, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the Sadhvas (married) mothers and sisters. I pray for a long and blessed married life for every Sadhva woman,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X.

The state government has declared the day a holiday.

The festival is dedicated to Sabitri, who, according to Hindu mythology, became a symbol of unwavering devotion and strength.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ପରମ୍ପରାର ମହାନ୍ ପର୍ବ ସାବିତ୍ରୀ ବ୍ରତ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତ ସଧବା ମା’ ଓ ଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଅନେକ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ସଧବା ନାରୀଙ୍କ ସୁଦୀର୍ଘ ଓ ମଙ୍ଗଳମୟ ଦାମ୍ପତ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/ZxHKF3z2l4 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 26, 2025

She is believed to have confronted Yamraj, the god of death, to bring her husband Satyaban back to life.

The story of Sabitri’s bravery and spiritual resolve is found in the Mahabharata, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture.

Mishra said a special Brata is performed in the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion

PTI