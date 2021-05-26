Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai got mixed reviews from the audience and critics. While die-hard Salman Khan fans loved their Bhaijaan in action, many others criticized the movie.

Many fans brutally trolled Salman Khan. One of them was self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan popularly called KRK who did a review of the film. KRK’s review has not gone well with the superstar. Now Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against the latter.

Now, KRK has reacted to Salman Khan’s defamation suit.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK wrote, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court Thursday.

Salman Khan played an undercover cop in the film. Apart from Salman Khan, the film stars Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Recently, an FIR was registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of the movie finding its way on social media platforms. According to a complaint, the movie was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release last week.