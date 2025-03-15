New Delhi: Hindi film star Salman Khan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, the makers said Saturday.

Sikandar is directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid.

According to a press release, the film was shot over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other locations across the country.

The principal photography finished in the month of January. However, the actors had to work on some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March, it added.

Last month, the makers have released the first motion poster of the film featuring Khan.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.