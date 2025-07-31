New Delhi: Stand up comedian Samay Raina, whose show ‘India’s Got Latent’ attracted major controversy earlier this year, is making a comeback with his India tour “Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered”.

The 27-year-old shared the tour schedule on his Instagram Wednesday. The tour will begin from August 15 in Bengaluru, followed by shows in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Delhi.

“India tour live now on @bookmyshow,” he captioned the image.

The comedian also shared multiple Instagram stories Thursday, where he shared that his shows in multiple cities are sold out.

“The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That’s a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down,” the comedian wrote in a following story.

Raina had previously been summoned to the court due to his controversial YouTube show “India’s Got Latent”. The comedian’s tour is set to conclude October 5 in Delhi.

The comedian deleted all the episodes of his popular show “India’s Got Latent” following a major controversy over the remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Raina, Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani faced FIRs and public backlash for the comments on the show.

PTI