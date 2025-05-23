SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has announced an extension of the registration timeline for SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025, providing students additional time to apply for undergraduate courses across state-run Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The new deadline for submitting the Common Application Form (CAF) is June 1, 2025, until 11.45pm, as per the official notification.

The department has also implemented several key updates to the e-admission process. Notably, a reservation quota of 11.25 per cent has been introduced for candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). This policy will take effect from the current academic session and will be applicable across all government-run HEIs.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students applying for SAMS Odisha +3 admission can choose from multiple course structures, including:

Single major with two minors

Double major

Three minors

How to apply:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in Click on “Degree (+3)” on the homepage Then a new page will open. Select the “Student Login” option at the top of the page Log in using existing credentials or sign up for a new student login ID Access the dashboard to fill out the CAF by entering required information, uploading necessary documents, and completing the fee payment Once completed, click on the submit button. Print the completed application form for future reference

Notably, students who had selected the “Appeared” option while filling out the CAF are now permitted to update their Class 12 or equivalent marks. For those who studied under the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, marks will be automatically fetched from the CHSE database. All other applicants must manually update their academic details within the given timeframe.

From May 21 (4 p.m.) to June 1 (11:45 p.m.), applicants will also have the opportunity to edit their CAF using an OTP-based verification system. This feature allows for correction of details or modification of preferences during the application period.

Seat allotment will be determined based on the preferences submitted in the CAF and the availability of seats at the respective institutions. Final dates for the publication of provisional allotments, admissions, and commencement of classes will be communicated by the department in due course.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website or contact the e-Admission Helpline at 155335 or 1800-345-6770 (toll-free).

PNN