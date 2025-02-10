Mumbai: Sanam Teri Kasam, released in 2016, garnered praise from critics, but its lifetime box office collection was only Rs 9 crore. Now, after 9 years, the romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane has been re-released in theaters. The film, which hit theaters last Friday, has had a strong start at the box office and is inching closer to Rs 20 crore.

Stars like John Abraham and Arjun Rampal have shared posts praising Harshvardhan Rane, saying he has finally received the credit he deserves, and fans have also appreciated Mawra. However, Mawra, the Pakistani actress, was not the first choice for the role of Saru.

In the meantime, an old interview of Mawra has gone viral on the internet, where she reveals that more than 200 girls were rejected for the role. The makers were looking for someone who could cry gracefully, and Mawra nailed it. No other candidates could match her grace in emotional scenes, which made her the perfect choice for the role.

Regarding the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, the film was launched during Valentine’s week. It earned Rs 4.75 crore on Friday and made a net collection of Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office on a single day.