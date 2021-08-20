Koksara: Even as state and central governments have emphasized on ensuring food to the poor under the NFSA, but over 2000 people in Koksara block of Kalahandi district have been deprived of rations.

Reason: Their Aadhaar has not been linked to ration cards. Dealers allegedly deny entitlements to ration card holders without Aadhaar linking.

According to reports available from bock civil supplies officer, 2441 beneficiaries in 22 panchayats under this block are not availing their rations. Notably, each beneficiary is provided 5kg rice per head every month.

The reports said, 112 beneficiaries in Amapani panchayat, 89 in Badapadaguda, 156 in Bardang, 178 in Dahangaon, 161 in Dalguma, 81 in Dudukathenga, 146 in Gambhiriguda, 203 in Gotamunda, 134 in Kashibahal, 33 in Kaudola, 154 in Khuntia, 21 in Koksara, 104 in Rengapalli, 129 in Phuphagaon, 133 in Mahima, 154 in Temara and 264 in Ladugan are unable to lift their quotas of rice from retailer. At the pandemic times, they have to go through a lot of hardship, they said.

They lamented that absence of Aadhaar linking has been a cause of concern for them. Hundreds of beneficiaries were deprived of their quotas of rice for months together.

Many have blamed the officials of the civil supplies department for their problem. Though they have been frequenting to the block office, their plight is yet to be over. They demanded immediate steps for Aadhaar linking.

Civil supplies inspector Mithun Behera said these beneficiaries will be included in NFSA only after a target is approved by the department.