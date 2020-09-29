Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan is on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) these days.

Saturday, NCB called Sara Ali Khan for questioning after a WhatsApp chat linked to her surfaced. During her interrogation, apart from drugs, she also made a lot of revelations about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB questioned Sara for hours on the drugs angle related to the Sushant. During this time, she also admitted that she was dating Sushant and also revealed why she had a breakup with the late actor. According to reports, the actress said that Sushant was not loyal to her in the relationship.

Apart from this, Sara also revealed many more things about her relationship with Sushant.

At the same time, during the interrogation of NCB, Sara denied allegations of taking drugs and confessed to smoking only cigarettes. Sara refuted Rhea’s allegation that she had taken a high dose of drugs during the shooting of the film Kedarnath. Sara said that she only smoked cigarettes with Sushant during the shooting of the film.

She also told the NCB officials that she would often visit Sushant’s ‘Capri Heights’ residence in Mumbai and added that she accompanied him on his trip to Thailand. Sara also disclosed that she had been to Sushant’s Lonavala farmhouse several times.

Apart from Sara, actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also questioned by the NCB.

Sara, Rakul and Simone’s names were taken by actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, during NCB interrogation. While Deepika and Shraddha’s drug-related chats emerged some days ago.