Cuttack: Following the abolishment of the State Administrative Tribunal benches, the pending cases and review petitions of the respective SAT benches will now be transferred for adjudication in the Orissa High Court.

The High Court till take up Original Application (OA) cases and contempt cases filed at different benches of the SAT, a standing order said.

The standing order issued by the High Court recently said that the transferred cases shall have different nomenclatures and the cases shall be heard by a single judge.

An Original Application pending in the Cuttack bench of SAT, which was earlier abbreviated as O.A.(C), will now be referred as WPC (OAC) following its transfer to Orissa High Court. Similarly, an OA (Provisional) of the same bench will be abbreviated as WPC (OAPC) in the High Court.

A transfer application of Cuttack bench of SAT will now be known as WPC (TAC), Contempt petition of the same bench will be known as CONTC (CPC) and a Review petition of Cuttack bench of SAT will now be known as RVWPET (RPC) following its transfer to the High Court, the order added.

(PTI)