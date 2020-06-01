Bhubaneswar: Satyajit Mohanty was appointed Monday as DG, Fire Services, Commandant General Home Guards and Director Civil Defence. He is a 1988 IPC batch officer. Satyajit Mohanty took over from Sunil Roy who recently retired as DG, Fire Services.

Earlier Mohanty was working as the Special Director General of Police (Intelligence).

Apart from Mohanty’s new appointment, 1996-batch officer and chief executive officer (CEO) of CESU, Arun Bothra has been posted as CMD, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

Bothra will remain in additional charge of CRUT as its managing director, a government notification said.

PNN