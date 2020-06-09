Cuttack: Senior advocate Savitri Ratho has been appointed as a new judge of the Orissa High Court. This information was given Tuesday by a notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Miss Savitri Ratho, to be a Judge of the Orissa High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” the notification read.

The High Court Collegieum had recommended Ratho’s name to the Supreme Court Collegium last year as a judge of the Orissa High Court. The SC Collegium in January had forwarded her name to the Ministry of Law and Justice with its approval.

Ratho She is the third woman to hold the post after Justice Amiya Kumari Padhi and Justice Sanju Panda. Notably, she is the daughter of former Odisha DGP Prafulla Ratho.

PNN