New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday refrained from putting a stay on the release of the upcoming movie ‘Patnagarh’ based on the parcel bomb blast at Patnagarh in Bolangir district in 2018.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices SA Bobde, S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari disposed of the petition observing that the petitioner should move the Censor Board within 30 days if she has any objection.

Notably, an application was filed by the wife of accused Punjilal Meher seeking a stay on the release of the film which was scheduled for November 8.The film derives its title from the small town in Bolangir district where the parcel bomb explosion incident took place February 23, 2018 in which newlywed Soumya Sekhar and his grandmother lost their lives while opening a parcel that looked like a gift pack.This bilingual movie was simultaneously shot in Odia and Telugu.