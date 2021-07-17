Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to begin physical classes for Class-X and Class-XII students from July 26, Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education Department Satyabrata Sahu said Saturday.

Attending physical classes will be optional for students. Online classes, however, will continue for the rest including Class-X and Class-XII students.

Prior to reopening of schools, all the teachers will be vaccinated on priority basis. The District Education Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to ensure all existing Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed.

The schools will remain closed Sundays and on all state government holidays.

All the schools will be sanitised one week prior to the reopening.

The state government will issue a detailed standard operating procedure for physical mode of education.

PNN & Agencies