Bhubaneswar: Even though schools will remain closed till August end, the state government Thursday directed the schools to celebrate Independence Day, 2020 without students.

School and Mass Education department has issued detailed guidelines for all schools including government schools, aided schools, private schools, Madrassas, Sanskrit tolls and teacher training institutes.

“No student will be asked to attend school to participate in Independence Day celebration. The headmaster and teachers will attend flag hoisting ceremony following Covid guidelines/safety protocol i.e. wearing of masks, social distancing, etc.,” the department said in the guidelines.

School management committee (SMC) president and members will be invited to attend the celebration. The day will be celebrated in presence of a maximum of 10 persons.

The department has asked the school authorities not to distribute any eatable in the flag hoisting ceremony. The process of observance should be completed within 9am to 11am.

School headmasters have been directed to ensure that all guidelines issued by Health & Family Welfare department and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) will be followed strictly and under no circumstances should be violated.