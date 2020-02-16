Banki: Miscreants hacked two persons including a web channel reporter to death by chopping their legs here in Cuttack district Saturday afternoon due to past enmity, reports said.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Kumar Ransingh, 38, reporter of a web channel and Bhagaban Swain, husband of Nuagaon sarpanch Mamata Mohapatra. Ransingh was hacked to death near Jokalanji project.

The two murders— carried out with sharp-edged weapons— appear similar in nature as miscreants have chopped off the right leg of Ransingh while the right leg of Swain was loosely hanging from his body. The accused have gone into hiding. The incident has spread shockwaves in the area.

Locals rescued the two and rushed them to Banki sub-divisional hospital where Dr Padmalochan Panda pronounced Ransingh brought-dead and shifted Swain to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after examining his condition. However, Swain succumbed to injuries on his way to Cuttack in an ambulance.

On being informed, Banki SDPO Prasanna Kumar Biswal and Banki IIC Samir Kumar Panda rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

The body of Ransingh was sent for post-mortem while that of Swain was to reach the hospital from Cuttack when reports last came in. A case was registered in this connection and a manhunt had been launched to nab the absconding offenders. Details about the reasons for the murder were not yet known when this report was filed but past enmity could be the reason, sources said.

