Srinagar: The second batch of foreign envoys has reached Srinagar Wednesday morning for a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to know the first hand ground situation in the Union Territory. The delegation has checked into a hotel in Srinagar. Security has been beefed up in the city and the areas around the hotel where the delegation of foreign envoys is staying.

The visit comes a month after a delegation of ambassadors visited the Union Territory last month. The diplomats belonging to the European Union including Germany, France, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary are in Srinagar for a day on Wednesday and in Jammu Thursday.

The delegation will be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir by top army commanders. The foreign delegation will also meet business representatives and others during its stay in Srinagar and Jammu.

In Jammu, the envoys will meet Lt. Governor G.C Murmu as well. The visit also comes days after the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers – Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.