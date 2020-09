Bhubaneswar: Former Brahmagiri Assembly constituency MLA and present Deputy Chairperson of Odisha State Planning Board, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Disclosing the information himself, Das Burma requested all those who have come in contact with in the recent past to undergo COVID-19 tests and observe home isolation.

So far, 24 BJD MLAs including Mukesh Kumar Pal (Pallahara), Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Pradip Kumar Amat (Boudh), Sudhir Kumar Samal (Dhenkanal), Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili), Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Sashi Bhusan Behera (Kendrapara), Saroj Kumar Meher (Patnagarh), Sadasiva Pradhani (Nabarangpur), Prabhu Jani (Laxmipur), Bhagirathi Sethy (Anandpur), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Bishnubrata Routray (Basudevpur), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Pritam Padhi (Pottangi), Sanjib Mallick (Bhadrak), Sunanda Das (Bari), Srikant Sahu (Polsara), Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasanta Muduli (Jagatsinghpur) and Prasant Behera (Salepur) have been infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Similarly, eight state Ministers namely Padmanabha Behera, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahu and Padmini Dian have also contracted the disease.

PNN