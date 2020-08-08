Mumbai: In the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput saga, new revelations are being made every single day.

On the recommendation of the Bihar government, this case has been transferred to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former assistant Ankit Acharya has made some sensational claims in this case. Ankit says that Sushant was murdered.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit said, “I knew Sushant bhaiya really well. I can’t believe it’s a suicide. It’s definitely a murder. Even if we accept Sushant bhaiya hung himself, then when it’s a suicide, the mark is in U-shape always. But when someone strangulates you, it’s always in O shape. In Sushant bhaiya’s case, it’s an O shaped mark. When it’s a suicide, a man’s eyes protrude out, tongue comes out, there’s foam. None of it was there in Sushant bhaiya’s body. So it’s definitely a case of murder.”

Ankit further said, “I can also tell you what the mark on his next is of. It’s his pet dog Fudge’s belt. Uss belt ki nishaani hai woh. I still have the pictures (of his dead body) and I still investigate the pics and feel this. The culprits used Sushant’s pet dog Fudge’s belt to strangulate him to death.”

“I’m very happy with the case being transferred to CBI. I want a thorough investigation and hope Sushant sir gets justice. I want the culprits to be hanged till death,” he added.

Sushant’s family has now accused Rhea of numerous charges including instigating Sushant for suicide.

Rhea and five others have already been booked by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the campaign ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ has turned into a worldwide moment.

