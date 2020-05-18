Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman, who had brought allegations of sexual abuse and cheating against a Sub Inspector of Commissionerate Police, was Sunday evening attacked by unknown miscreants at Kanan Vihar area near Chandrasekharpur Police station. The accused SI, Rakesh Samal, currently in judicial custody after arrest, has been placed under suspension May 7.

Samal was accused of sexually abusing the woman on the pretext of marriage and also duping her of Rs 5 lakh in an attempt to sell her a stolen car.

As per the sources, the girl was returning to her residence at Kanan Vihar around 8pm Sunday when the miscreants intercepted her near a nursery at Kanan Vihar. The girl claimed the miscreants had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

They asked her whether she was the one who had brought allegations against the SI before attacking her with a sword. She sustained severe injuries on her fingers and right arm. The attackers also threw chili powder on her wounds and face. They threatened her to withdraw the case against SI else she will be eliminated.

The scared onlookers later rescued the girl and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Chandrasekharpur police have started investigations into the case (164/20) based on the complaint of the victim. The forensic team Monday reached the spot and collected blood samples from the spot. Police are also trying to collect the CCTV footage from the nearby shops.

Meanwhile, Biswaranjan Senapati, IIC of Chandrsekharpur police station confirmed the incident.